73% of Businesses Hit by Tariffs - Yet 76% Still Expect Growth, Fora Financial Survey Finds

New data highlights rising financing needs and a growing AI divide among business owners

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners are navigating rising tariffs and ongoing cash flow pressure, yet most still expect to grow. That's according to Fora Financial's 2026 Business Insights Trends Report, which examines the economic forces shaping how business owners are operating this year.

Tariffs have emerged as a major new challenge. Seventy-three percent of respondents say tariff and trade policies are affecting their operations, with 66% citing higher supply costs, 41% reporting reduced margins, and 40% raising prices as a result.

Business owners say tariffs/trade policies are impacting operations

Cash flow remains the top concern for the second consecutive year, cited by 55% of business owners. More are turning to financing to manage through uncertainty. Thirty-eight percent sought additional funding to offset inflation, while seasonal cash flow needs have become a more prominent driver of borrowing.

Despite these pressures, optimism remains steady. Seventy-six percent of respondents expect revenue growth over the next 12 months, nearly unchanged from last year. Businesses already using AI appear particularly well positioned. Those expecting strong growth are more than three times as likely to be using AI tools compared to those expecting a decline. Overall, 39% of business owners are currently using AI, primarily for marketing content creation, data analysis, and customer service.

"Two things stood out in this year's data," said Jared Feldman, CEO of Fora Financial. "Business owner optimism hasn't changed, even with a completely different set of challenges. And the companies already using AI are far more likely to expect strong growth, that's a clear signal of where the competitive gap is opening."

Key findings include:

73% report tariffs impacting operations

76% are expecting revenue growth

55% cite cash flow as their biggest challenge

38% sought additional funding to manage rising costs

39% are currently using AI, primarily for marketing, data analysis, and customer service

The full 2026 Business Insights Trends Report is available at www.forafinancial.com/business-insights/.

About Fora Financial

Fora Financial is a leading provider of business financing, having deployed more than $5 billion in capital to over 55,000 businesses across the United States. Founded in 2008, Fora Financial helps business owners access the working capital they need to grow, stabilize, and succeed.

SOURCE Fora Financial