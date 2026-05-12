Fora Financial Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Examination

Independent audit validates the security controls underlying Fora Financial's business financing platform, reinforcing the company's commitment to data security and operational discipline.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of business financing, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC for the period January 2, 2026 through April 1, 2026.

SOC 2 Type 11 Compliant

The independent audit, conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of Fora Financial's security controls over an extended observation period. A higher standard than a Type I examination, which assesses design at a single point in time.

For the lending partners, brokers, and enterprise clients that rely on Fora Financial to handle sensitive business and financial data, the certification provides independent validation of the company's security framework, including access controls, encryption standards, infrastructure monitoring, change management, and incident response procedures.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification reflects the standards we hold ourselves to across the company. We've built Fora Financial to be a long-term partner to the businesses we serve and the partners we work with, and that means operating with the same rigor in our security posture that we bring to everything else. This certification is a clear demonstration of that commitment." stated Jared Feldman, CEO, Fora Financial.

The certification is the latest milestone in Fora Financial's ongoing commitment to operational excellence across its platform and partner network.

About Fora Financial

Fora Financial is a leading provider of business financing, having deployed more than $5 billion in capital to over 55,000 businesses across the United States. Founded in 2008, Fora Financial helps business owners access the working capital they need to grow, stabilize, and succeed.

SOURCE Fora Financial