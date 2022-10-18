Forage Seed Market in France to record USD 266.93 Mn growth; Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., and Grassland Oregon to emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Forage Seed Market in France by Crop Type and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 266.93 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, growth strategies adopted by vendors, and successful product launches by Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, and KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA among others. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026

The forage seed market in France is highly fragmented owing to the existence of numerous forage seed cultivators who are either farmers or plant breeders. The increasing M&A activities among vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market. Vendors are competing in terms of quality, the introduction of new crossbreeds, competitive pricing, strategic alliances, and others. Also, the vendors are increasing their R&D investments to develop new traits of forage seeds; players are expected to introduce new traits, crop protection products, and various other seed treatments during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, MAS Seeds, PANAM SAS, RAGT SA, Semences de France, and Union Francaise des Semenciers are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for dairy products will offer immense growth opportunities, the unwillingness of farmers to pay high prices for forage seeds will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Segmentation

The forage seed market in France is segmented as below:

Product

Inorganic



Organic

The market growth in the inorganic forage seed market was significant in 2021. Inorganic forage seeds are produced using manmade products such as pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, hormones, and other chemicals, which are used to increase the rate of the growth of crops. The aim to produce inorganic forage seeds is to preserve nutrient cycles within agricultural systems. This is increasing the demand for inorganic forage seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.

Crop Type

Cereals



Legumes



Grasses

The cereals segment dominated the forage seed market in France in 2021. Cereal foods are convenient in terms of preparation and consumption, and hence, most time-pressed consumers opt for these products. In addition, the health benefits associated with the consumption of cereals is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our forage seed market in France report covers the following areas:

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the forage seed market in France, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the forage seed market in France are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist forage seed market growth in France during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the forage seed market size in France and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forage seed market in France

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forage seed market vendors in France

Forage Seed Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 266.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Key consumer countries France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, MAS Seeds, PANAM SAS, RAGT SA, Semences de France, and Union Francaise des Semenciers Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Crop Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on France: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on France: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Crop Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Crop Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Crop Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Crop Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Crop Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Crop Type

5.3 Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Cereals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cereals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Legumes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Legumes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Legumes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Legumes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Legumes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Grasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Grasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Grasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Grasses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Grasses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Crop Type

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Crop Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Inorganic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Inorganic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barenbrug Holland BV

Exhibit 59: Barenbrug Holland BV - Overview



Exhibit 60: Barenbrug Holland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: Barenbrug Holland BV - Key offerings

10.4 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 62: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Grassland Oregon

Exhibit 67: Grassland Oregon - Overview



Exhibit 68: Grassland Oregon - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Grassland Oregon - Key offerings

10.6 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 70: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 71: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 72: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 LIDEA FRANCE

Exhibit 74: LIDEA FRANCE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 75: LIDEA FRANCE - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 76: LIDEA FRANCE - Key offerings

10.8 MAS Seeds

Exhibit 77: MAS Seeds - Overview



Exhibit 78: MAS Seeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: MAS Seeds - Key offerings

10.9 PANAM SAS

Exhibit 80: PANAM SAS - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 81: PANAM SAS - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 82: PANAM SAS - Key offerings

10.10 RAGT SA

Exhibit 83: RAGT SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: RAGT SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: RAGT SA - Key offerings

10.11 Semences de France

Exhibit 86: Semences de France - Overview



Exhibit 87: Semences de France - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Semences de France - Key offerings

10.12 Union Francaise des Semenciers

Exhibit 89: Union Francaise des Semenciers - Overview



Exhibit 90: Union Francaise des Semenciers - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Union Francaise des Semenciers - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 92: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 93: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

