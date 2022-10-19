Forage Seed Market Size in the UK to Surge by USD 232.65, Cereals to be Largest Revenue-generating Crop Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The forage seed market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 232.65 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing demand for meat and meat products is driving the forage seed market growth in the UK. However, factors such as the high cost of forage seed production may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forage Seed Market in UK 2022-2026

Forage Seed Market in the UK 2022-2026: Segmentation

Crop Type

Cereals



Legumes



Grasses

Product

Inorganic



Organic

Forage Seed Market in the UK 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Crop Type Segment

The cereals segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The quality of cereals depends significantly on the species of forage seeds planted, seeding date, variety selection, and time of harvest. Cereal forage accounts for about 30% of the total calories provided by a regular diet. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Forage Seed Market in the UK 2022-2026: Scope

The forage seed market in the UK report covers the following areas:

Forage Seed Market in the UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the forage seed market in the UK, including Allied Seed LLC, Ampac Seed Co., Barenbrug UK Ltd., Blue River Organic Seed, BrettYoung, Central Garden and Pet Co., Corteva Inc., DLF Seeds AS, Fosters Seed and Feed, Golden Acre Seeds, Hancock Farm and Seed Co., Imperial Seed Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., Limagrain UK Ltd., PURE SEED, S and W Seed Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Trevor Cope Seeds Ltd., and UPL Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Allied Seed LLC - The company offers forage such as Alfalfa, which is harvested as hay or silage and is processed or fed directly to livestock.

The company offers forage such as Alfalfa, which is harvested as hay or silage and is processed or fed directly to livestock. Barenbrug UK Ltd. - The company offers a wide variety of individual brassica, Lucerne, and forage herb products, along with a number of specialist mixtures to boost animal performance.

The company offers a wide variety of individual brassica, Lucerne, and forage herb products, along with a number of specialist mixtures to boost animal performance. BrettYoung - The company offers a wide selection of high-performance alfalfa varieties, which are processed or fed directly to livestock and used as manufacturing concentrated feeds for poultry and livestock.

Forage Seed Market in the UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist forage seed market growth in the UK during the next five years

Estimation of the forage seed market size in the UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forage seed market in the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forage seed market vendors in the UK

Forage Seed Market In The UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 232.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.91 Regional analysis UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Seed LLC, Ampac Seed Co., Barenbrug UK Ltd., Blue River Organic Seed, BrettYoung, Central Garden and Pet Co., Corteva Inc., DLF Seeds AS, Fosters Seed and Feed, Golden Acre Seeds, Hancock Farm and Seed Co., Imperial Seed Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., Limagrain UK Ltd., PURE SEED, S and W Seed Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Trevor Cope Seeds Ltd., and UPL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

