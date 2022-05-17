Forager Project® Makes Kid-Friendly Dairy-Free Snacking Better with Launch of New Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt Line

All three flavors of the new Kids Yogurt are available at Whole Foods nationwide and additional retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forager Project ®, an organic, plant-based, and family-owned creamery that crafts dairy-free foods that taste amazing and are kind to the planet, today launched a new dairy-free Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt line. Made specifically for kids, each yogurt pouch is packed with probiotics, calcium, and essential vitamins D, A and B12 to make for a 100% vegan, healthy, easily consumable any-time snack. All three flavors – Berry Berry, Strawberry, and Mango – are available now in-store at Whole Foods Market nationwide and additional grocery stores.

Forager Project's New Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt Line

This is Forager Project®'s first kids-specific product line that joins the brand's core dairy-free offerings including spoonable and drinkable yogurts, sour cream, cheese, smoothies, milks, and more. With minimal vegan options made specially for children, Forager Project®'s Dairy-free Kids Yogurt is a welcome new go-to for parents looking for healthy plant-based snacks their kiddos will enjoy eating. Plus, with three kid-approved flavors to choose from, there promises to be an option that even the pickiest of eaters will love. Flavor-specific details include:

Berry Berry – fruity and flavorful with tastes of blueberry, blackberry, and strawberry perfectly combined into one, squeezable snack

Strawberry – bursting with crisp and fresh strawberry flavor

Mango – perfectly balanced mango flavor that's just the right amount of sweet and tart

Forager Project®'s Kids Yogurt is perfect for kids ages three and up and comes in single-serve 3.2 oz. pouches that make it easy for kids (even those with strict dietary restrictions) to enjoy organic, dairy-free food at home, at school or on the go. All flavors are low in sugar and are Certified USDA Organic, Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

"We hear from our fans about how much they love our spoonable and drinkable dairy-free yogurts, so it only made sense to make a kid-approved version," said Stephen Williamson, Forager Project® Co-founder and CEO. "In speaking with parents, 'organic' is one of the most important attributes they look for when shopping for their kids' food. We are excited to provide parents with an option we know their kids will love, and expand our product offerings to make Forager Project® a brand the whole family can enjoy."

With environmental health and sustainability a core concern for consumers, Forager Project® remains committed to both by keeping sustainable production and nature at the forefront of all innovation. The brand works with farmers in Cambodia, Vietnam, the Ivory Coast and India to obtain sustainable organic cashews that deliver deliciously creamy texture for the Kids Yogurt and all Forager Project® products. Plus, Forager Project®'s cashews are sourced from small farming cooperatives that care deeply about their workers and produce the highest quality of cashews available.

In addition to national availability in-store at Whole Foods, the Kids Yogurt line will also be available at Giant Carlisle, Mom's, Central Market, Market Basket, Fresh Thyme, and other leading grocers.

ABOUT FORAGER PROJECT ®

Forager Project ® is an organic, plant-based California family-owned and operated food company that creates dairy-free organic products that taste amazing and are kind to the planet. Since 2013, the company has used its own innovative production, sourcing, and recipe development to create its delicious yogurts, nut milks, cheeses, ice creams, sour cream, kefirs, and shakes. Honoring and respecting nature, Forager Project® products are minimally processed and borne from the earth. The brand's key ingredient, the cashew, is organic, ethically sourced, and sustainably farmed on small farming cooperatives. Forager Project® products are available at national grocers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Safeway and more. Products are also available online via Instacart, Good Eggs, Fresh Direct, and Imperfect Produce. For more information about Forager Project® and to see all product offerings, please visit https://www.foragerproject.com/.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

818.383.3929

[email protected]

SOURCE Forager Project