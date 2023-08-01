FORAH Expands Suncare Retail via Clean Beauty Curator Goop.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORAH, a raw, natural, and powerful sunscreen and skincare brand inspired by nature, announces its Everyday Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 will be retailed on www.goop.com beginning August 1, 2023.

The ultra-hydrating and clean Everyday Mineral Sunscreen features broad spectrum SPF 30 sun protection without the use of chemical UV filters, preservatives, emulsifiers, silicones, nano-particles, microplastics, animal derivatives, animal testing, phthalates, or parabens. Powerful antioxidants, soothing oils, and collagen-boosting ingredients work together to protect and nourish skin while encouraging a youthful glow.

Everyday Sunscreen is a 3-in-1 product that protects, moisturizes, and treats skin. The sunscreen's non-nano Zinc Oxide provides safe protection against UVB and UVA rays and is paired with essential fatty acids and botanicals that replenish and nourish the skin's barrier while protecting it from the harsh effects of sun and blue light.

"We're elated to retail via goop as Gwyneth Paltrow's brand stands for the same ideals–creating and sharing luxurious and effective products that thoughtfully consider the earth and its inhabitants–that we have at FORAH," explains FORAH Founder & CEO Caley Vanular. "Goop does extensive deep dives into each brand it carries, evaluating the sustainability and authenticity of products and their ingredients. We're proud to have goop as our first major online retailer."

Everyday Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 brings together nature's best botanicals and mineral sunscreen for a product that's lightweight, hydrating, and anti-aging, with no white cast. It's designed for daily use for people of all skin types and tones, including pregnant women and babies/children.

"FORAH and goop customers both care about clean skincare, personal wellness, and sustainability," adds Vanular. "Our customer is the goop customer."

To use, clean and moisturize skin. With clean hands, apply evenly all over the face from the center outwards. Reapply every two hours of sun exposure and immediately after swimming, surfing, or excessive sweating.

Everyday Mineral Sunscreen is sustainably packaged; to recycle, twist off the cap and cut open the top of the aluminum tube and rinse well. Both the tube and the cap can be recycled.

Everyday Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 retails for $47.

About FORAH

Born of vast mountains, lush rainforests, rugged land, and unruly seas, FORAH is a raw, natural, and powerful sunscreen and skincare brand inspired by nature, which also plays a role in the brand's guiding fundamentals. Created by pro snowboarder and adventurer Caley Vanular as a response to her worldwide travels and skincare needs in intense sun, sea, and snow environments, all products are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, dyes, microplastics, petrochemicals, and are sustainably packaged and recyclable. For more information, visit www.fforahh.com or @fforahh on Instagram and Facebook .

