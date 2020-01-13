ForAllSecure Announces FuzzCon 2020 Speakers and Agenda Lineup

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure, a NEA portfolio company, today announced the speaker list and agenda for FuzzCon, the industry's first fuzzing event. On Tuesday, February 25 at The Pearl in San Francisco, FuzzCon will bring together developers, security experts, CISOs and security leaders to discuss why fuzzing is a critical technique to employ within the software development lifecycle.

Cybersecurity Ventures estimates there are 111 billion lines of new software code being produced each year — which introduces potential for a massive number of vulnerabilities that can be exploited. Zero-day exploits alone are predicted to reach one per day by 2021, up from one per week in 2015.

"Software is under attack and one of the proven methods for security testing is fuzzing, but there is limited knowledge about how to best utilize this technique or why it works so well," said Dr. David Brumley, co-founder and CEO of ForAllSecure. "Our goal for creating FuzzCon is to share knowledge from experts in the fuzzing community in order to arm developers and cybersecurity practitioners with the tools to create more secure code."

Broken into three sessions, this half-day event will facilitate thought-provoking conversations on the advancement of software development and the role fuzzing plays in securing code. The agenda includes:

Keynote session : "Why Fuzz? The Importance of Adding Fuzzing to Your SDLC" will be addressed by Richard Johnson , Director of Security Research for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Principal at Fuzzing IO.

: "Why Fuzz? The Importance of Adding Fuzzing to Your SDLC" will be addressed by , Director of Security Research for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Principal at Fuzzing IO. Industry panel : Security experts spanning commercial markets and the government will discuss how they each approach fuzzing within their own organization.

: Security experts spanning commercial markets and the government will discuss how they each approach fuzzing within their own organization. Jared DeMott , VDA Labs CEO and Co-founder

Max Moroz , Google OSS Fuzz Engineer

Chris Clark , Synopsys Senior Manager of Embedded Systems

Billy Rios , Whitescope Founder

, Whitescope Founder

Fireside Chat: ForAllSecure CEO Dr. David Brumley will be joined by security experts and industry leaders at Google, Microsoft and Fuzzbuzz for an interactive discussion about the evolution of fuzzing, the security industry and what's to come.

: ForAllSecure CEO Dr. will be joined by security experts and industry leaders at Google, Microsoft and Fuzzbuzz for an interactive discussion about the evolution of fuzzing, the security industry and what's to come. Konstantin (Kostya) Serebryany , Google OSS Fuzz Principal Engineer

, Google OSS Fuzz Principal Engineer

Mike Walker , Microsoft Research NExT Special Projects Senior Director

, Microsoft Research NExT Special Projects Senior Director

Everest Munro-Zeisberger, Fuzzbuzz CTO and Co-founder

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: The Pearl, 601 19th St., San Francisco

Cost: $96 per person

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fuzzcon-tickets-79551591953

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers a next-generation fuzzing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, advanced security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the 2016 Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies 2017 list. To learn more about how to efficiently and effectively secure mission critical software, please visit www.forallsecure.com

Contact:

Chelsea Mastilak

Corporate & Field Marketing

cmastilak@forallsecure.com

(412) 302-0994

