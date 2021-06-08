ForAllSecure Announces Hybrid Event: FuzzCon 2021

"We're excited to host the second annual FuzzCon in Las Vegas this year alongside the biggest security conferences in the world," said David Brumley, CEO and co-founder of ForAllSecure. "We wanted to show that autonomous security is possible in development and have proven this by showcasing fuzz testing as a critical choice for any organizations' security tool box. FuzzCon further solidifies the importance of autonomous security through fuzz testing."

The half-day event will explore the state of product security, the role fuzzing plays in securing code, and provide attendees with actionable advice on best practices for autonomous security.

Event Details:

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021: 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. PT

Where: Online or The Industrial, 2330 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas

Registration: https://info.forallsecure.com/fuzzcon-2021-registration.html

