ForAllSecure Expands Leadership Team to Address Demand for Advanced Fuzz Testing Solution

A security expert with CISSP certification, Garcia brings in-depth, technically-grounded knowledge of the space to build long-term customer relationships. He is an experienced enterprise security sales leader who previously held sales positions at Carbon Black, Juniper Networks, Codenomicon and Symantec.

Whalen blends his experience designing and delivering innovative products to market with a mix of technical capabilities, product strategy and cybersecurity domain expertise. He previously worked in product management roles at Zscaler, HP ArcSight, Good Technology and Blue Coat Systems, now part of Broadcom.

Bellott will use her wealth of experience in business operations, human resources and facilities management to support existing and prospective employees. She previously held positions at Curai, Dropbox, FireEye and Facebook.

A driving force for the expansion of the leadership team is the recently awarded $45 million ceiling contract which allows Department of Defense organizations to utilize Mayhem, ForAllSecure's advanced fuzzing solution. Mayhem is a patented advanced fuzzing solution pioneered at Carnegie Mellon University. It combines two proven dynamic application security testing (DAST) techniques, guided fuzzing with symbolic execution, to continuously uncover defects with unprecedented speed, scale and accuracy.

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure offers an advanced fuzzing solution that efficiently and effectively secures mission critical software. Backed by NEA, ForAllSecure is trusted by government agencies and Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive and high-tech for scalable, advanced security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. The company was named the DARPA 2016 Cyber Grand Challenge winner and one of the 2017 MIT Technology Review 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.forallsecure.com

