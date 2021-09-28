ForAllSecure Named SINET16 Award Winner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure , a pioneer in autonomous application security, today announced it was selected as a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2021. The annual SINET16 awards recognize the most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. ForAllSecure was selected from a pool of 190 applicants from 18 countries, following two rounds of evaluations by the esteemed SINET16 Judging Committee .

"Our team is honored to have been selected one of the SINET16 Innovators, especially during a time when cybersecurity is the focus of national attention," said Dr. David Brumley, founder and CEO of ForAllSecure. "Nearly every company is feeling the pain of a cyber workforce shortage. With significantly more developers than cybersecurity experts, software is being developed much faster than it can be secured. Our mission at ForAllSecure is to change the status quo by bringing a truly different, DARPA battle-tested approach to autonomously making software more secure, resilient, and safe."

The company's flagship product, Mayhem for Code , is an advanced fuzz testing solution that dramatically reduces manual testing efforts with autonomous defect detection and validation. Its unique advantage is in its ability to acquire intelligence of its targets over time. Mayhem for Code's analysis is accurate and precise, uncovering defects with zero false-positives.

"We congratulate ForAllSecure for being selected as one of this year's SINET16 Innovators. This year's class of winners are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements into multiple government agencies and industry sectors," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "ForAllSecure is helping to solve the workforce cybersecurity expert shortage by making appsec autonomous and the world's software safe. We are looking forward to watching the company's growth and success throughout the next year, and beyond."

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers an advanced fuzz testing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, autonomous security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies list. Efficiently and effectively secure critical software with ForAllSecure.

