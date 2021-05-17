ForAllSecure Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure, Inc ., a pioneer in autonomous application security, today announced it won Publisher's Choice in Application Security in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards.

"Winning the award in the Publisher's Choice in Application Security validates our mission to make the world's software secure," said David Brumley, CEO of ForAllSecure. "In 2016, we proved that autonomous security was possible by challenging the application security standards. If you want to move faster you need to continuously run techniques with zero false positives, which bolsters developer productivity and lets them do what they do best. We are honored to be named a winner of a Global InfoSec Award as it reinforces the importance of actionable AppSec ."

"ForAllSecure embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ForAllSecure is proud to be a member of this prestigious group of winners . Through its advanced fuzz testing solution, Mayhem for Code , ForAllSecure secures its place among the most influential companies in the cybersecurity industry. ForAllSecure continues to look forward, blazing the path for continuous and autonomous application security.

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT security information. It shares cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers an advanced fuzz testing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, autonomous security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies list. Efficiently and effectively secure critical software with ForAllSecure.

