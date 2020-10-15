ForAllSecure Presents The Hacker Mind, a Podcast Dedicated to Decoding the Way Hackers Think

The Hacker Mind weaves together anecdotes of tenured researchers and Millennial/Gen Z hackers including, DEF CON's five-time reigning champion Plaid Parliament of Pwning (PPP) and the team behind the winning computer reasoning system, Mayhem from DARPA's Cyber Grand Challenge. ForAllSecure hopes The Hacker Mind challenges expectations that may exist about people who hack for fun or for a living.

The Hacker Mind is hosted by Robert Vamosi, a CISSP and award-winning infosec journalist. He is the author of two books and is featured in Code 2600, a feature-length documentary on the history of computer hacking.

"With this podcast, we are providing new insights about hackers and their world that listeners may not have heard before," said Vamosi. "The Hacker Mind podcast is addressing the perceptions of the hacker community and showing their contributions to the world in a way that is approachable, engaging, and entertaining. By sharing real world stories to show the work that hackers are doing, we hope that more people will go beyond the black hoodie stereotype in the media and see value in legitimate, ethical hacking."

The Hacker Mind has covered a variety of topics from hacking with light and sound featuring Dr. Kevin Fu , Associate Professor and IEEE fellow at the University of Michigan and hacking Google Chrome's open-source project, Chromium, with security researcher, Tim Becker . The next episode focuses on election hacking with CEO and founder of VDA Labs , Dr. Jared DeMott.

Follow The Hacker Mind

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Th3H4ck3rm1nd

Blog: https://forallsecure.com/blog

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers an advanced fuzz testing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, autonomous security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies list. To learn more about how to efficiently and effectively secure mission critical software, please visit www.forallsecure.com

Contact:

Chelsea Mastilak

[email protected]

(412) 256-8809

SOURCE ForAllSecure, Inc.

Related Links

https://forallsecure.com/

