ForAllSecure Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure , a NEA portfolio company, announced it was named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox . On Monday, February 24, ForAllSecure will present Mayhem, its next-generation fuzzing solution, to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live audience at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

Mayhem builds on advanced fuzzing techniques. By combining the tried-and-true methods of guided fuzzing with the ingenuity of symbolic execution, Mayhem continuously uncovers defects with unprecedented speed, scale, and accuracy. Mayhem makes both advanced fuzz testing and secure software attainable with machine automation.

"Software security boils down to the basics – deploy bug-free code. ForAllSecure was founded with the mission to make secure, resilient, and safe software accessible," said Dr. David Brumley, CEO and co-founder of ForAllSecure. "Mayhem utilizes patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University. Our mission is to make advanced testing scalable, allowing security experts to focus on creatively solving our toughest cybersecurity challenges."

Innovation Sandbox takes place at 1:30 p.m. PT on February 24. ForAllSecure will have three minutes to present to a panel of judges before a question-and-answer round. Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. that same day. Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Scott Darling , President, Dell Technologies Capital; Dorit Dor , VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies; Patrick Heim, Partner and CISO, ClearSky; and Paul Kocher , Researcher and Entrepreneur.

"The cybersecurity industry faces constant changes and challenges, and we need bold thinkers like the companies represented at RSAC Innovation Sandbox to drive the industry forward and protect the world against new threats," said Linda Martin Gray, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. "We are always blown away by the caliber of ideas presented on stage, and perhaps even more exciting, the impact the companies and the bright minds behind them ultimately make on the world after the Conference concludes."

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2020, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from February 24-28, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers a next-generation fuzzing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, advanced security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the 2016 Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies 2017 list. To learn more about how to efficiently and effectively secure mission critical software, please visit www.forallsecure.com

