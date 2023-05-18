Forbes & Barrons Recognize Top Bleakley Financial Advisors

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized seven Bleakley Financial Group advisors among the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for Northern New Jersey according to its annual list that spotlights top advisors across the country. Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Reed Finney, Scott Schwartz, Michael Axelrod, Lyle Weintraub, and Richard Wright Jr. have all been recognized based on several key factors including their years of experience, assets under management, compliance records, and their approach to working with clients. The 2023 list for Northern NJ includes 150 advisors in the state of New Jersey, and Bleakley Financial advisors comprise five of the top 25.

Additionally, Barron's recognized Andy Schwartz, Reed Finney, and Mike Axelrod on their National Top 1,200 advisor list for 2023.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial shared, "The fact that some of our advisors have once more been recognized by both Barron's and Forbes this year speaks volumes about our company's culture. We, as an organization, take great pride in offering a diverse array of resources to our clients. I am convinced that our advisors' capacity to utilize these wide-ranging capabilities enables them to be acknowledged for their outstanding service and support they provide to their clients."

Wealth Management Advisor, Lyle Weintraub added, "It's an honor to be recognized alongside such an impressive group of advisors. We are grateful to the clients we serve who have put their trust in us and to the resources we receive from Bleakley."

The full list of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors can be viewed here.

The full list of Barron's Top 1,200 Wealth Advisors can be viewed here.

About Bleakley Financial Group

Bleakley Financial Group, a financial planning and wealth management company, offers individuals, families and business owner's independent financial and wealth planning advice in a focused team environment. Our advisory model is based on a disciplined collaborative planning process that addresses the full complexity of a client's financial situation. We deal with both standard and highly sophisticated financial situations while keeping our advisor-to-client ratio low.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking was developed by SHOOK Research. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking was issued to the individuals listed above based off reported data as of June 30th in that calendar year. These rankings are based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee from Bleakley Financial Group, LLC or the advisors in exchange for these rankings.

Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors ranking was developed by Barrons. The Top 1200 ranking was issued to the individuals listed above based off data as of September 30th in that calendar year. Barrons does not receive a fee from Bleakley Financial Group, LLC or the advisors in exchange for these rankings. Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors ranking is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Contact: Vincent Nauheimer, [email protected]

