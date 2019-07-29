Forbes 30 Under 30 British Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Samanah Duran Launches a Membership Club for Women in Business

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samanah Duran, 29, is a British fashion designer and entrepreneur most recently named Forbes 30 under 30 most influential in retail and e-commerce. Samanah first launched retail company Critics Clothing when she was just 22 but fast forward 5 years whilst driving her retail brand success forward, she has turned her attention towards building BEYOUROWN, a digital media and news company dedicated to inspiring and champion entrepreneurs on a mission to lead.

In line with the company's goal of inspiring women of all ages to reach great heights in their respective businesses, Samanah Duran launched a Membership Club for women in business – the BEYOUROWN Membership Club. The BEYOUROWN Membership Club will offer female entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect and network with like-minded ambitious members of the community who are determined to make impactful changes within their industry.

"BEYOUROWN was founded with the aim of inspiring women across the globe to become successful business owners. We have subsequently launched the BEYOUROWN Membership Club to bring more women into the community, allowing them to connect with other successful female entrepreneurs and learn from their experience," said Samanah Duran.

Some of the benefits that accrue to members of the club include immediate access to a global network of successful and ambitious women, networking with female entrepreneurs in the same industry, and business promotion within the community's influential circle of powerful women. Members of the club also enjoy access to the members-only private events hosted by Samanah Duran, as well as, co-hosting an event with Samanah as a guest speaker.

Invite only whereby all members are currently demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities and committed to fostering strong relationships with other women pioneering change. Should one wish to be considered for the BEYOUROWN Membership Club, then expect a revision and a referral process. Entrepreneurial members of the club include BBC Sport presenter Seema Jaswal, ITV's Retail entrepreneur Seema Malhotra, Mansfield Town FC CEO Carolyn Radford, Female Aerospace Engineer Mishaal Ashemimry, Beyonce & Nicki Minaj hair stylist Kim Kimble, Shantell Martin, Lucy Choi, Divya Gugnani and Victoria Valentine Brown.

BEYOUROWN has grown to become a fantastic directory that consists of female-backed ventures with a growing international presence in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, and the UAE. The Membership Club, therefore, presents an amazing opportunity for female business owners to grow by leveraging the great platform offered by BEYOUROWN.

More information about the Membership Club and other amazing works by Samanah Duran through the BEYOUROWN platform can be found on the website and is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

