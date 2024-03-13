Forbes Advisor Names Nasdaq-100 Index® Fund to 2024 Best Mutual Funds List

DENVER, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management, a multi-strategy asset manager, announced that its Nasdaq-100 Index Fund (Ticker: NASDX) was named to Forbes Advisor's 10 Best Mutual Funds List for 2024.

"Our research demonstrates that investors want access to a Nasdaq-100 Index Fund in their 401(k) plans," said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. "Although we are just beginning to survey plan participants, respondents tell us that including a Nasdaq-100 Index Fund in their 401(k) offering is very important to them, and plan advisors and consultants are responding to that demand. The Forbes award is just another validation that 401(k) investors have another excellent choice for their retirement plan."

To identify the 10 best mutual funds, Forbes Advisor screened roughly 10,000 funds available for the top 33% of returns over a mix of three, five and 10 years and the bottom 10% of expense ratios. According to Forbes Advisor, "If you did not own a Nasdaq-100 Index Fund over the past decade, your portfolio missed out on having an MVP player in the game. Shelton's Nasdaq-100 Index Fund was that sort of game changer."

"Another essential benefit of our Nasdaq-100 offering for investors is the opportunity for them to invest directly with Shelton Capital, avoiding the hassle of opening a brokerage account and paying additional fees associated with that burden," said Dennis Clark, Managing Director, Shelton Capital Management. "We believe the Forbes Best Mutual Funds List recognition explains the overwhelming interest for a Nasdaq-100 Index Fund option in 401(k) plans and IRAs."

The Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Fund received an Overall Morningstar Rating™ of 5 stars among 1,125 Large Growth funds, based on the risk-adjusted returns, as of 12/31/2023.* The Fund was also just named the best index fund for 2024 by Time.com and featured in Kiplinger's Mutual Fund Guide for 2024 in the top ten list for Large Cap mutual funds. NASDX received the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for Best Fund for the 10-year period in the Large Cap Growth Fund category.

Shelton Capital is a multi-strategy asset manager with expertise in mutual funds and separately managed accounts. The firm manages over $4.7B in AUM as of 12/31/23. For additional information, visit https://sheltoncap.com.

*The fund's Morningstar three-, five-, ten-year ratings respectively, 4 stars, 5 stars, 5 stars among 1,118, 1,031, 810 funds.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Fund information is not intended to represent future portfolio composition. Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy individual securities. The Fund invests in the largest non-financial companies that are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. They are currently concentrated in the technology sector which has been among the volatile sectors of the U.S. stock market.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100® and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trade or service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. which with its affiliates are the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by the Fund. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Fund.

Shelton Funds are distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

© 2024 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. https://sheltoncap.com/morningstar/

