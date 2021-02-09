Forbes Again Names McGraw Hill One of America's Best Midsize Employers

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill has again been named one of America's best midsize employers by Forbes. In 2018 and 2019, the company also received the award and in 2020, it was named a Best Employer by State by Forbes. The exclusive Best Midsize Employers list recognizes the companies liked best by employees and is the result of a partnership between Forbes and market research provider Statista.

"We're proud of our mission-driven and inclusive culture that enables all of our team members to succeed and do their best work," said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill. "Working during the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for our employees, as well as the educators, students and other customers we serve, and I am happy that our team has found strength, confidence and purpose in their day-to-day work at McGraw Hill."

To determine the list, Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

McGraw Hill employs approximately 3,600 team members at more than 40 locations around the globe, all connected by their mission to unlock the full potential of each learner.

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

