Forbes Awards Calvetti Ferguson for the Second Year in a Row

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, one of the fastest-growing U.S. CPA firms, announced today that it made the Forbes list of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms for the second year in a row. The firm has again been awarded both the Best Accounting Firm award and the Best Tax Firm award.

"We cannot thank our clients, referral sources, and friends enough for recommending us for these prestigious awards. Last year, our team focused on connecting with all of our small and middle-market business clients to advise them on how best to navigate the pandemic. For many clients, this meant finding tax credits they were eligible for like the Employee Retention Tax Credit, as well as reviewing their PPP loans to help with the forgiveness process. This was truly a testament to our mantra of advising beyond accounting," said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner of Calvetti Ferguson.

These prestigious awards are presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. Of the 278 accounting and tax firms identified, only 172 were recommended for both tax and accounting.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

About the Forbes Awards

Forbes and Statista created the award list through an independent survey of tax and accounting professionals who provided thousands of recommendations. Respondents were recruited via an online survey as well as through a carefully profiled online-access panel. Recommendations from professionals working at tax and accounting firms (peers) as well as professionals working with tax and accounting firms (clients) were considered in equal measure. Self-recommendations were excluded from the analysis and multiple quality reviews were conducted prior to publication.

Media contact:

Emily Martin, Marketing Director

[email protected]

832-247-5603

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson

Related Links

http://www.calvettiferguson.com

