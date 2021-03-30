Forbes-Backed Q.ai Announces Availability of Q.ai Invest

"We're zeroing in on a $25 trillion industry that's stuck in the past," explained Q.ai CEO/CIO and co-founder, Stephen Mathai-Davis. "Not only has the industry resisted change, but it has also completely excluded the majority of investors without access to best-in-class and expensive fund managers. We built Q.ai to rewrite that narrative, and to give everyone the same investment power that had previously been exclusive to high net-worth individuals.

"We like to say we're hacking Wall Street."

Users can download Q.ai Invest from the Apple's App Store or Google Play—and join the waitlist on March 18th. Once a friend invites them in, the full platform is theirs to use.

Product Details

Cutting-Edge Risk Management Tools: Q.ai Invest uses performance-predicting AI to enhance gains and maximize returns for investors. It relies on the same AI used in autonomous driving to protect and support users through market volatility.

About Q.ai

For more information on Q.ai Invest, please visit quantalytics.ai . Q.ai, a Forbes company, offers a scope of trailblazing FinTech products that empower people to invest like the pros. As a flagship product, Q.ai Invest offers a remarkable pocket-sized AI-powered hedge fund people can utilize to let the algorithm do the work for you. Through dynamic portfolio strategies and automatic rebalancing, users now have a truly hands-free investing experience to better their lives and effortlessly grow their portfolios.

About the Co-Founder

Q.ai was co-founded by Stephen Mathai-Davis, who is a frequent CNBC & Forbes contributor, a CFA Charterholder, and was named "Benzinga Listmaker of the Year" in 2020/21 as an Influential Data Scientist in Fintech. Stephen is a seasoned trader, securities analyst, macro-portfolio strategist, and full-stack data scientist. Stephen has been on Cheddar TV, Fox Business, Business Insider, Yahoo! Finance, Nasdaq, Benzinga, Entrepreneur, Fortune, and more.

