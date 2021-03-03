Forbes Best-In-State Ranks Thomas Fautrel Among the Top Advisors in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Fautrel of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Bethesda, MD, has been selected by Forbes as #85 on its list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2021 for Maryland. Tom has previously been recognized by Forbes as a 2019 Next Gen Best-in State Wealth Advisor and on its list of America's Next Generation Advisors in 2018.

Thomas Fautrel, Co-founder and Partner (PRNewsfoto/Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management)

"I'm honored to once again be recognized by Forbes and am grateful to the team of advisors and staff who have helped Seventy2 Capital achieve year over year growth while continuing to provide exceptional client service," said Tom. "It's been important to maintain a culture that supports independence and entrepreneurism while also ensuring our clients have access to the latest financial tools and strategies especially in a year where many have faced unprecedented personal and professional challenges."

Tom has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a Co-founder and Partner of Seventy2 Capital. He primarily advises Fortune 500 executives on their stock and benefit plans along with helping them build their financial legacy with customized portfolio solutions. Tom has been the force behind Seventy2 Capital's internship program which provides an opportunity for college and graduate level students to obtain hands-on experience and exposure to the wealth management industry.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD with offices in Hunt Valley, Annapolis and Leonardtown, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, and CAIA® as well as national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal*. Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,350 owners and advisors in 537 practices administering over $144 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

About Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#60edbc27291d CAR# 1220-01764

* The Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work award program determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions, ranked across 5 categories such as fun, collaborative, culture, compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN. CAR# 0221-02897

Media Contact:

Brandy Corcoran Carlson

Head of Strategic Initiatives

301.298.2234

[email protected]

SOURCE Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management