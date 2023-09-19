Forbes Books To Publish Nadim Sadek's Shimmer, don't Shake

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Books announced today that it has licensed the worldwide English language rights to publish Shimmer, don't Shake: How Publishing Can Embrace AI by Nadim Sadek.

Forbes Books is making both print and digital versions of the title available under an agreement with London-based Mensch Publishing.

Shimmer Don't Shake

Shimmer, don't Shake, scheduled for release Oct. 17, identifies how the book publishing industry can put artificial intelligence to work in ways that will improve publisher efficiency, author reach and success, and reader fulfillment, and expand a book's audience.

"The publishing industry worldwide is on the verge of a technological revolution which will dramatically increase the discoverability and sales of its key assets – the millions of books lurking in their under-promoted but hugely valuable back lists," says Richard Charkin, the founder of Mensch Publishing.

"Shimmer, don't Shake addresses the fears and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. It offers clear solutions for authors and publishers enabling them to enhance readership and income."

In the book, Sadek makes the argument that readers, authors, and publishers all can benefit as AI is used to create advertising to promote titles, and make better matches between the right books and the right audiences.

"Artificial intelligence promises to be the next major innovation reshaping publishing," Sadek writes in the book's first chapter. "As AI capabilities advance, industry practitioners have legitimate concerns but also much opportunity."

That mix of opportunity and concern is reflected in such chapter headings as "Great Things AI Can Do in Publishing" and "Things to Fear with AI." In addition to delving into the advantages of AI, Sadek discusses ethical concerns surrounding AI in publishing and the need for clear rules to address the potential biases and limitations of artificial intelligence.

But even with those caveats, he is upbeat about the possibilities.

"The story of publishing has always been one of adapting to meet changing times while preserving the vital spark of creativity," Sadek writes. "AI is the next chapter, promising renewal if embraced judiciously rather than resisted. With care, wisdom, and responsibility on all sides, artificial intelligence can bring out the best in natural imagination."

About Nadim Sadek

Nadim Sadek, author of Shimmer, don't Shake: How Publishing Can Embrace AI, is founder and CEO of Shimmr AI. His company focuses on publishing, making under-monetized titles more productive, improving publishers' profitability, and giving authors greater reach. Previously, Sadek was founder and CEO of ProQuo AI, an AI-driven brand management platform. He was also founder and CEO of Inish Turk Beg, a whiskey, food, and music business he built on an island he acquired off the West coast of Ireland, which he founded after a successful career in market research. Sadek, who is half-Irish and half-Egyptian, was raised in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe, and now lives in London.

