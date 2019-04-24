Forbes: Carnival Corporation, Among America's Best Large Employers, No. 1 in Cruise Industry

MIAMI, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, has been named one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019 by Forbes Media, in partnership with analytics firm Statista. Forbes, one of the world's top business news sources, annually compiles an exclusive listing of the best 1,000 large and midsized U.S. employers across 25 industries.

Carnival Corporation – which has nine global cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S. – was ranked as the top overall cruise company on the list. It was also named the No. 84 overall company on Forbes' fifth annual list of America's top 500 employers with over 5,000 employees. This is the second consecutive year Carnival Corporation and its cruise line brands have been recognized as one of the highest rated travel and leisure companies, ranking No. 6 overall in a broad sector that includes major hotel groups, resorts, travel firms, leisure entertainment locations and popular destinations.

"As the world's largest cruise company with nine of the most iconic and respected brands in the vacation industry, we have a deep commitment to our over 120,000 talented and dedicated employees from nearly 150 countries who work with passion to deliver extraordinary vacation experiences for our guests," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "Our success is a direct result of their commitment to consistently exceed the expectations of our more than 12 million annual guests who trust us with their precious vacation time. That is a very special confidence we have earned and nurtured over decades, and our employees do everything they can to make sure our guests have a great vacation. As a company we make it a priority to provide a positive and supportive work environment. Being recognized once again by Forbes as one of America's best large companies is an honor for all of us at Carnival Corporation."

In collaboration with Forbes, analytics firm Statista independently surveyed more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for firms or institutions employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked to anonymously evaluate their employers on work-related topics, including willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. Each company's score was determined by direct employee feedback and a public perception score.

In January 2019, Carnival Corporation was also named one of the top companies in America on Forbes' annual list of Best Employers for Diversity for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. The corporation was recognized as the highest rated company in the cruise industry, the No. 5 employer in the travel and leisure sector, and No. 114 overall among the 500 top employers.

Most recently, Carnival Corporation was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation with a perfect score for the third consecutive year in its 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Carnival Corporation, its nine global cruise brands and members of its leadership teams earned more than 600 industry awards and recognitions in 2018, recognizing excellence in the workplace and in areas key to exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations, including vacation value, cruise ships, onboard entertainment, shore excursions, itineraries, nightlife and overall customer service.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 104 ships with 243,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

