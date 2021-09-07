Forbes Communications Council Selects PC Matic Communications Director, Gavin J. Smith, as 2021 Member

An invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations, Mr. Smith was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Gavin into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gavin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. Gavin will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gavin will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gavin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"This is a tremendous honor," said Gavin Smith, Communications Director for cybersecurity firm PC Matic. "In our increasingly connected and cyber-reliant world, effective communications have never been more important. I am humbled by the Council's recognition and could not be more grateful for the opportunity to serve on the highly regarded Forbes Communications Council. I look forward to serving with my fellow council members, contributing to these very important conversations, and learning from the expertise of other council members as I work to advance the brand of PC Matic."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT PC MATIC

Founded in 1999, PC Matic is an American cybersecurity software solution provider headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. PC Matic operates remotely with employees across the United States and was originally established with the sole purpose of creating a better way to diagnose common computer problems. As cyber threats began to evolve, the company developed its patented globally automated whitelist technology. This technology provides users with essential security that enhances the zero-trust model, fills potential gaps left by traditional endpoint protection software solutions, and provides an additional layer of protection from increasingly complex cyber threats. PC Matic's holistic approach to cybersecurity, application allowlisting, is now the recommended gold standard for cybersecurity and ransomware prevention. The technology is recommended by CISA, NIST, the FBI, and thought leaders and scholars within the field of cybersecurity. PC Matic also features remote monitoring and management capabilities, fileless malware detection, and RDP port protection from brute force attacks. Together, these technologies provide the best security protection for organizations of all sizes and their endpoint devices via its economical and efficient cloud-based platform.

