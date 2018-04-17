Forbes, Inc. Names Kinsa Group to America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms List

Working with market research company Statista, Forbes, Inc. set out to identify the most well respected recruiters in the United States. Forbes, Inc. compiled a top 250 ranking of the best recruiting firms based on recommendations from thousands of recruiters, professionals, and hiring managers. Of the 250 recruiting firms named, Kinsa Group is the only firm that exclusively focuses on food and beverage industry hires.

On average, Kinsa Group places 75 food and beverage industry professionals and executives annually in C-Suite, Sales/Marketing, Food Production/Operations, Food Safety/Quality, R&D/Product Development, Supply Chain/Procurement, Engineering, Finance and HR roles. Kinsa Group clients are located all across the US, with significant concentrations in Illinois, Wisconsin, California, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida.

"I am excited that Kinsa Group's relatively small recruiting team was nominated by numerous clients and talented professionals in the food industry niche for our quality of communication and process as well as selection of talent and jobs. It is a great recognition for our hard work and dedication to making Kinsa Group a leader in food and beverage executive search and recruiting," said Kinsa Group Vice President, Laurie Hyllberg. "We are proud of this accomplishment and our ability to serve the food and beverage marketplace for 33 years as consultants to identify, recruit and match top talent for a variety of critical food industry positions."

About Kinsa Group

Kinsa Group is an executive search firm based in Milwaukee, WI that specializes in the placement of management, director, vice president and C-suite level positions within the food and beverage industry. Kinsa Group's parent company, ABR Employment Services, helps connect people to jobs and provides workforce solutions to companies in Wisconsin. ABR is an eight-time recipient of Inavero's Best of Staffing® Awards.

