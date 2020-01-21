Forbes Magazine Ranks CSL Behring Among Best Employers for Diversity

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Magazine today named CSL Behring among its Best Employers for Diversity 2020.

The annual rankings, which measure diversity across six different categories, are based on an independent survey of more than 60,000 employees working in a range of industries. The list includes companies and institutions employing more than 1,000 employees in the U.S.

The survey, conducted by Statista, assesses a company's combined score related to general diversity, gender, ethnicity, LGBTQ+, age and disability, according to Forbes. The 500 companies receiving the highest total scores were awarded The Best Employers for Diversity 2020.

This is the second straight year Forbes has recognized CSL/CSL Behring as a Best Employer for Diversity. In 2018, Forbes also ranked CSL among the top 50 employers on its Global 2000 survey and Thomson Reuters included CSL in its top 100 global Diversity and Inclusion Index.

"We can't think of a better way of driving innovation for patients and public health than by building teams throughout our organization that bring diverse perspectives and ideas to the table," said Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker. "We're honored and proud to be recognized for our commitment to building a broadly diverse workforce that reflects the patient populations we serve around the world."

CSL medicines now reach people in more than 60 countries through its two businesses: CSL Behring, a global leader in providing lifesaving biotherapies for people with rare and serious diseases, with operational headquarters in King of Prussia, Pa.; and Seqirus, the world's second largest influenza vaccine provider.

Diversity and inclusion underpin CSL's Values of patient focus, innovation, collaboration, integrity and superior performance. Diversity and inclusion also contribute to the company's strong business growth and performance by helping CSL to:

better understand and connect with patients and other stakeholders;

attract, develop, retain and engage talent for long-term success;

foster creativity and innovation; and

improve the quality of the company's decision-making.

"Embracing diversity and inclusion doesn't happen by accident and it doesn't happen in a vacuum," Walker said. "We must be intentional about it and ensure we continue to foster a workplace culture where our employees can thrive."

More information on CSL's commitment to diversity and inclusion can be found on its global website. Read Forbes magazine's complete rankings for the Best Employers for Diversity 2020 here.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 70 countries and employs 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 25,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita at CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring .

