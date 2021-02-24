Forbes Magazine Ranks Rockline Among Best U.S. Employers

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Magazine has announced that Rockline Industries has been ranked number 69 on its list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers of 2021. The full list and related stories appeared in the February 9 issue of Forbes Magazine and is available online at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/#5658e44c210f.

The most important consideration for being included in this year's list was how a company was able to adapt to the global pandemic in ways that benefited both their customers and their employees. As one of the world's largest private label makers of disinfecting wet wipes, Rockline has had to considerably increase production and make innovative changes to its product lines to meet the overwhelming consumer demand for its products.

"When the pandemic hit, Rockline needed to find innovative and effective solutions that would allow us to quickly ramp up production while ensuring the safety of all of our employees. During these unprecedented times our employees have shown determination and dedication equally. They have risen to the occasion and I humbled by their commitment to this company and to each other," said Randy Rudolph, Rockline president.

To select the best midsized companies, Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista and surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

"We are honored to receive this recognition. Rockline's brand promise is to be the people who make it right. Knowing that people outside our organization recommended us for this honor is validation that we are living that promise," Rudolph concluded.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wis. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.rocklineind.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Roberts

(414) 839-4175

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockline Industries

Related Links

http://www.rocklineind.com

