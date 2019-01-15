Forbes Magazine Recognizes Liberty Mutual Insurance as One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance is proud to announce that for the second year in a row it has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity, ranking #167 out of 500 companies. In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America's Best Employers for Diversity based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

"We are pleased to once again receive this recognition from Forbes and are proud of the work we're doing to increase diversity and strengthen inclusion and belonging at Liberty," said Liberty Mutual Executive Vice President for Talent & Enterprise Services Melanie Foley. "This year we will continue these efforts and expand our D&I work globally. Because Liberty Mutual is a global organization with employees and customers around the world, it's crucial that we drive D&I skill-building for all employees. And we know that having inclusive leaders is critical to building an environment where everyone can contribute their best and thrive."

Forbes' survey was conducted using an online access panel, providing a representative sample of the U.S. workforce, and took into consideration the following parameters: direct and indirect statements of age, gender equality, ethnicity, physical ability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity. Additionally, an index of objective and publicly available diversity KPIs were considered.

"We are honored to accept this recognition from Forbes for the progress we've made so far on our diversity & inclusion journey," said Liberty Mutual Senior Vice President and Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Dawn Frazier-Bohnert. "This work is career-long and lifelong, and we still have more to do. As we look towards 2019, we are excited by a number of initiatives we have in place, including continuation of programming to strengthen collaboration across many dimensions of diversity and continued expansion of our ERGs and D&I Councils. When we can all work effectively across differences it will allow the best ideas to come forward, and our work this year is designed to elevate our actions across the organization."

Among Liberty's recent D&I milestones are:

Earning a perfect score of "100" from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

Participating in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ along with other Fortune 500 companies across the country who are committed to advancing diverse and inclusive workplaces

Receiving the Massachusetts Large Business Pro-Patria Award

Liberty Mutual's Diversity and Inclusion framework has five focus areas including Talent (attraction, advancement and retention), Development (building D&I capability), Workplace Environment, Customer and Community and at the framework's core is Communications (D&I messaging and language). All parts of this model have to be working together for diversity and inclusion efforts to succeed.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2017 gross written premium. We also rank 68th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2017 revenue. As of December 31, 2017, we had $39.4 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial automobile, surety, workers compensation, specialty lines, and reinsurance.

