Forbes Magazine Recognizes RTI International As One Of The Best Employers For Diversity

The 2024 America's Best Employers for Diversity rankings resulted from surveying 170,000 US employees

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit research institute RTI International has earned its spot on Forbes Magazine's 2024 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the third time. RTI was 393 out of 500 companies on the seventh annual ranking.

"It's a tremendous honor to be included on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2024," said Bucky Fairfax, D.B.A., executive vice president, chief human resources officer. "This recognition over multiple years is a testament to RTI's commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging, and to providing a workplace where all staff are valued for their unique contribution to our shared mission."

Forbes collaborated with market research firm Statista to compile its list, surveying over 170,000 individuals employed by U.S. organizations with at least 1,000 employees. Participants rated their employers anonymously on a range of diversity-related topics including gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age and disability.

Their evaluation was based on three different criteria: personal recommendations, public recommendations and key performance indicators. The top 500 companies, based on these criteria, made it to the final list. The analysis included survey responses from 2023 as well as responses from the last three years, with recent survey data weighted higher.

Employees provided opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace.

Participants evaluated other employers in their respective industries regarding diversity.

Each company's diversity-related practices were researched and assessed including employee resource groups, the publication of diversity data, the percentage of women in leadership roles, and supplier diversity.

Forbes' recognition validates RTI's commitment to diversity for its global workforce of nearly 6,000 staff in 90 countries. The institute has a formal diversity program, promotes a diverse company culture and publishes an annual diversity report.

Forbes has consistently acknowledged RTI as a top employer including the following awards:

Best Employers for Diversity in 2019, 2020 and 2024

Best Employers for Women in 2018 and 2022

Best Midsize Employers in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022

