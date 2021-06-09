Forbes Magazine Recognizes Securitas North America as One of the 'Top 500 Diverse Companies'

"Building and sustaining an inclusive workforce and culture is integral to everything we do as a company." Tweet this

"Diversity and inclusion are more than programs to us," said Securitas President and CEO, North American Guarding, Greg Anderson. "Building and sustaining an inclusive workforce and culture is integral to everything we do as a company. We are extremely proud to make the Forbes Top 500 Diverse Companies list but know there is always more work to be done – and we are committed to continuing to make progress at all levels of the organization."

Currently, diverse populations make up more than 60% of Securitas officers, lead officers, site supervisors and managers, and account managers.

Securitas is currently actively hiring individuals that represent its core values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness at each of its more than 400 branch locations nationwide. This hiring includes full-time, part-time and temporary positions. As the industry leader in protective services, Securitas offers attractive career opportunities, compelling benefits and a well-defined path for employee development and advancement. Interested candidates can apply online at www.securitasjobs.com.

For more company information or to apply, visit securitasinc.com

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."

