Forbes Names AAM a "Best Employer for New Graduates" in 2023

News provided by

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Global Tier 1 Supplier Placed in Top Quarter of 300 Best U.S. Employers

DETROIT, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates in 2023. The award reinforces AAM's reputation as a company young professionals say offers superior career opportunities. The complete list can be found here.  

"AAM's values align with what many new graduates say is important to them," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "That includes our commitment to sustainability, DEI, competitive pay and skills development. We are extremely proud to be a company that connects with talented young people seeking meaningful careers."

To compile this annual list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista. Together, they surveyed more than 28,000 young and early career professionals (those with less than 10 years of work experience) in the U.S. working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to assess companies in a variety of areas, from equitable and competitive wages to opportunities for growth. The 300 companies with the highest scores were named by Forbes America's Best Employers for New Graduates, 2023. AAM ranked 65th overall, up from #128 last year.

Participants rated their employers in areas such as reputation, career advancement opportunities, salary and benefits, working hours and atmosphere, quality of work, collaboration among colleagues, diversity, equity and inclusion, whether good performance is recognized and whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family. Survey respondents were also asked to evaluate other employers within their industry—with positive or negative feedback. The surveys were anonymous, enabling participants to share their opinions freely.

For 2023, AAM was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity as well as one of America's Best Large Employers.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.                   

AAM Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son

Charlotte Fisher

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

AAM to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4

AAM Named Among Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.