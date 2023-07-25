Forbes Names AAM a "Best Employer for New Graduates" in 2023

Global Tier 1 Supplier Placed in Top Quarter of 300 Best U.S. Employers

DETROIT, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates in 2023. The award reinforces AAM's reputation as a company young professionals say offers superior career opportunities. The complete list can be found here.

"AAM's values align with what many new graduates say is important to them," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "That includes our commitment to sustainability, DEI, competitive pay and skills development. We are extremely proud to be a company that connects with talented young people seeking meaningful careers."

To compile this annual list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista. Together, they surveyed more than 28,000 young and early career professionals (those with less than 10 years of work experience) in the U.S. working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to assess companies in a variety of areas, from equitable and competitive wages to opportunities for growth. The 300 companies with the highest scores were named by Forbes America's Best Employers for New Graduates, 2023. AAM ranked 65th overall, up from #128 last year.

Participants rated their employers in areas such as reputation, career advancement opportunities, salary and benefits, working hours and atmosphere, quality of work, collaboration among colleagues, diversity, equity and inclusion, whether good performance is recognized and whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family. Survey respondents were also asked to evaluate other employers within their industry—with positive or negative feedback. The surveys were anonymous, enabling participants to share their opinions freely.

For 2023, AAM was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity as well as one of America's Best Large Employers.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

AAM Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son Charlotte Fisher Vice President, Marketing & Communications Director, Communications & Community Relations (313) 758-4814 (313) 758-2411 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.