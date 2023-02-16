Forbes Names AAM Among its 500 Best Large Employers in America for Second Consecutive Year

AAM Ranks in Top Four of Automotive Industry

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) is once again on Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list spans 25 sectors and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

AAM is proud to again receive Forbes longest running award.

AAM named to Forbes 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers

"This award is meaningful because it comes directly from American workers," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "There's no higher honor than being recommended as a 'best employer' – especially to family and friends. We're very proud of our commitment to make AAM a safe, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and ethical company where associates enjoy working."

Forbes and Statista selected its list of America's Best Large Employers 2023 through an independent survey of approximately 45,000 employees working for U.S. companies, each with more than 5,000 employees.

For 2023, AAM ranked fourth in the Automotive sector, up from last year. This category includes both automakers and suppliers. This is AAM's fourth selection as one of America's Best Large Employers, having appeared on the list in 2022, 2018 and 2017.

The survey asked respondents to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to provide any relevant input on other employers in their respective industries, either positive or negative. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

