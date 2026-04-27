Forbes Names All Nine Cassaday & Company Partners to 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for Virginia

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassaday & Company, Inc., a McLean, Virginia wealth management firm, is proud to announce all nine partners have been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Virginia. Cassaday partners average 24 years at the firm and work collaboratively to provide comprehensive, integrated wealth management services to clients who have entrusted nearly $8 billion in assets to Cassaday & Company (as of April 24, 2026).

A high-level overview of the comprehensive guidance Cassaday & Company, Inc. offers across investment management, tax planning, estate planning, insurance, retirement income planning, and life and career transitions — all tailored to help clients coordinate the many interconnected aspects of their financial lives. Speed Speed

"Recognition like this is always meaningful because it reflects the people behind the work," said Steve Cassaday, Chairman & CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc. "It speaks to the strength of the team we've built and the collaborative approach that defines our firm. By bringing together investment management, financial planning, estate planning, tax strategies, and risk management all under one roof, we help clients craft comprehensive financial plans that address all aspects of their financial situations in an integrated fashion. We are grateful for the continued trust our clients place in Cassaday & Company, Inc. and honored that they appreciate our holistic approach, commitment to service, and pursuit of leading-edge strategies in planning and investment management."

Award Methodology & Disclosures

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm that combines qualitative criteria gathered through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews with quantitative data. Advisors considered have at least seven years of experience. The algorithm weighs factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices in their approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and a lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. Award consideration was based on data covering a trailing 12-month period ending March 31.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm serving individuals and families throughout Northern Virginia, the Washington metropolitan region, and nationwide through integrated financial planning and investment management strategies. Learn more about Cassaday's integrated approach at www.cassaday.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Securities offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered adviser not affiliated with Osaic Wealth, Inc.

Contact: Michelle Tigani

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(703) 506-8200

SOURCE Cassaday & Company, Inc.