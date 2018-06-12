Forbes Names AMN Healthcare One of 'America's Best Midsize Employers'

AMN Healthcare earned the distinction in the Midsize Employer category, which recognizes 500 companies throughout the nation with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. The process for selecting the best companies came from an anonymous survey of more than 30,000 people, in which employees were asked to give their opinions regarding their current employer.

"We are excited and honored for this recognition, especially since it's based on the positive responses from our own team members," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We strive to be an organization that our team members are proud to work for, and we promote open communication and development opportunities at all levels of the company."

A key driver behind employee engagement and satisfaction at AMN Healthcare, Salka believes, is the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. "These values are vital to making AMN a great place to work and the best healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company in this country," she said. "Ensuring that all voices and all people are included in carrying out our corporate mission is the surest road to success and making a more positive impact in this world."

AMN Healthcare employs a corporate staff of approximately 3,000 team members and has over 10,000 healthcare professionals working across the country. AMN was previously recognized by Forbes for being one of the top 100 trustworthy companies in 2014.

About the Forbes 2018 Best Employers List

Forbes hired market research company Statista to survey nearly 30,000 workers at large (5,000-plus employees) and midsize companies (1,000–5,000 employees) in the United States. Willingness to recommend one's own employer was given the most weight in the survey. The anonymous, 30-question survey asked employees detailed questions about working conditions and asked them to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. In addition, respondents were asked to nominate organizations in industries other than their own. The final list ranked the 500 large and 500 mid-size employers that garnered the most recommendations.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

