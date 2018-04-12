Forbes Names AppleOne One of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2018

AppleOne President, Brett Howroyd, reflects on the honor, saying, "As a company, our focus has always been people. 'Hiring Made Human' is more than just a catchy slogan. It is how we relate with and serve both our candidates and clients. It has always been at the heart of AppleOne's success since my father, our Founder Bernard Howroyd, opened the first AppleOne office in Los Angeles, CA, on April 4, 1964. This month marks our 54th anniversary, and as we enter a new year of opportunities and possibilities, these values really come into focus. We are here for our candidates and clients, as well as our employees. To be recognized by our peers, employees and customers as being among America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms is an exciting achievement of which we can all be proud."

Forbes worked with analytics firm Statista to compile its list of America's Best Professional Recruiting firms, defined as professional search firms which place employees in roles. Statista invited HR Managers, employees who have worked with recruiters, and recruiters to take an online survey. The survey asked them to recommend up to 10 recruiting firms (excluding their own), and it gathered a total of 20,000 recommendations. The companies with the most recommendations ranked highest.

