Forbes Names Baron Silver Stevens In America's Top RIA Firms 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes released their rankings for America's Top Registered Investment Advisory (RI4) Firms for 2025, spotlighting 250 advisory firms nationwide. Assembled by SHOOK Research, the Forbes' Top RIA rankings list "highlights firms with proven records of safeguarding and growing client wealth. Collectively, the 250 firms on this year's ranking oversee more than $1.9 trillion in assets." Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors was amongst those few who achieved this distinguished honor.

According to Forbes, the methodology in compiling the list was strategic and thorough via a tried and true algorithm. The algorithm was utilized to determine the nation's top RIA firms by weighing factors such as:

"Baron, Silver, Stevens Financial Advisors is honored to be included in such a significant list of advisory firms throughout the country. We thank our incredible clients for the many years of trust and confidence they have placed in us." Post this

Revenue trends

Assets under management

Compliance records

Industry experience

Best practices in regards to client approach

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC ranked 161 on this respected list. Based in Boca Raton, the boutique financial planning and wealth management firm is dedicated to their clients, not corporate agendas. Every one of the team members is handpicked, compassionate, highly skilled, and committed to their clients' long-term success. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC is rooted in professional knowledge, integrity, personalized service, and a determination to be the Wall Street alternative. For more information about the firm, please visit https://bssfa.com/.

SOURCE Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC