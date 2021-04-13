Forbes names BMO Harris Bank among World's Best Banks 2021

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the second year in a row, BMO Harris Bank has been recognized on Forbes' World's Best Banks list.

The list is based on a survey of 43,000 consumers across 28 countries who ranked banks on key attributes, including trust, terms, customer service, digital service and financial advice.

"We are honored that our customers ranked BMO among the World's Best Banks again this year based on their trust in us, our expert guidance, and our digital experience," said Ernie (Erminia) Johannson, group head of North American personal and business banking at BMO. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and BMO is committed to helping them make real financial progress."

To see the full list, visit the Forbes website.

BMO offers digital banking nationwide with more than 500 branches throughout Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin, and a fee-free network of more than 40,000 ATMs.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$973 billion as of Jan. 31, 2021.

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank