Forbes names BMO Harris Bank one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2020 for the second year in a row

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BMO's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year.

The Forbes list is completed by surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees and ranks companies that are committed to cultivating a culture that encourages diversity and the support of all employees. This year, BMO was one of 29 banks that were included on the list of 500 organizations.

"At BMO, we are driven by our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good, in business and life, and it's in our DNA to foster a culture of inclusion where each employee can bring his or her whole self to work," said BMO's U.S. Chief Human Resources Officer Tracie Morris. "We are proud to be recognized by Forbes once again for our efforts toward zero barriers to inclusion."

Furthermore, this week Bloomberg announced BMO Financial Group on its Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth year in a row, learn more here.

To continue being an industry leader in fostering diversity and inclusion, BMO has established vision 2020, a set of goals for a diverse workforce that is focused on increasing diversity across all levels of the organization through innovative talent practices and ambitious workforce representation goals. Learn more about BMO's vision 2020 by visiting BMO Harris's website.

