Forbes Names BPM-PR Firm as One of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM-PR Firm, also known as Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR( http://www.bpm-prfirm.com) has been awarded by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies 2021. This prestigious award was presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and was announced on October 27th, 2020. The Forbes list for America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista are acknowledging the companies which provide a benchmark for the best public relations companies. Participants were asked to submit their recommendations according to specializations, sectors, and experiences. Peers and customers participated in the independent survey through mailings and an online access panel. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for our inaugural ranking of America's Best PR Agencies 2021. To develop the list, Statista surveyed more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Participants were asked to indicate how likely they were to nominate a particular agency on a scale of zero (very unlikely) to 10 (very likely). The list was then narrowed to the top 200 and gave those that received at least the median score a four-star rating and those that exceeded the median score a five-star rating.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies 2021. Being awarded and added to such a prestigious list was a welcome delight. It is a career marker for us as an Agency and something that we have been working towards since our doors opened in 2005. We will continue our outstanding work in all of the industries we specialize in and look forward to 2021 being one of our best years to date," states BPM-PR Firm CEO Monique Tatum.

The New York City based PR Agency works both nationally and internationally and is well known for its work cross-industry in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, event PR, corporate communications, authors, experts, sports, and political public relation campaigns. Some of the firm's famed clients over the past decade have included Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorker event a Signature NYFW Red Carpet Event, The Dance Magazine Awards 2019 Held at Alvin Ailey, The Mane Choice, Interactive One (iOne Digital), and all of their online properties, Rebtel, Sabon NYC, 7 Charming Sisters, The Startup Story, Corporate Fighter, and The Moulin Rouge. Their roster has also had the opportunity to manage the political campaigns of well-known names, worked alongside charities such as Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Ronald McDonald House Charities, as well as with a multitude of celebrity names for influencer and brand marketing. The company is led by CEO, Monique Tatum, who has been the sole owner of the PR Agency since 2005.

For more information on BPM-PR Firm or to inquire about their PR services email [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR)

Established in 2005 by Monique Tatum, BPM-PR Firm is an NYC based Award Winning boutique PR Firm/ Public Relations Agency specializing in Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Events, Technology, Expert, Corporate Communications, and Sports PR. Based out of NYC, The PR Agency obtains full national and international publicity for their clients. For information on BPM-PR Firm visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com.

SOURCE BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR)