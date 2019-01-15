Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, has been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2019 by Forbes Media, one of the world's top business news sources.

Forbes, in partnership with analytics firm Statista, annually compiles an exclusive listing of the best 500 large and midsized U.S. employers for diversity in 24 industries. In Forbes' second annual survey, Carnival Corporation was named the No. 1 employer in the cruise industry, No. 5 employer in the travel and leisure industry, and No.114 overall among the 500 top employers with more than 1,000 employees.

"As the world's largest cruise company with nine global cruise line brands, we have a deep commitment to our over 120,000 talented and dedicated employees representing nearly 150 countries, so we fully embrace the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "Our success comes from their commitment and passion for doing everything possible to consistently exceed the expectations of our over 12 million annual guests. Being recognized by Forbes is an honor for all of us at Carnival Corporation."

In collaboration with Forbes, analytics firm Statista independently surveyed more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked open-ended questions on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. Company score was determined by direct employee feedback and a public perception score.

In 2018, Carnival Corporation was also named No. 374 overall on Forbes' list of America's top 500 Best Large Employers, ranking as the No. 12 employer in the travel and leisure sector.

Carnival Corporation's dedication to diversity and inclusion has long been a priority and has excelled under the leadership of Arnold Donald, who has served as CEO since July 2013. A strong believer that diversity drives innovation, Donald has appointed numerous diverse and dynamic leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds into leadership roles as presidents of the company's cruise line brands and in key roles within global port and destination development, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and procurement.

Additionally, in 2018 Carnival Corporation was recognized for its commitment to diversity when the company was named to the first-ever NAACP Equity, Inclusion and Empowerment Index, which assesses U.S. companies on their commitment to racial and ethnic equity in every aspect of their business and operations. In NAACP's inaugural index, Carnival Corporation was named among the highest ranked companies in the travel and leisure industry.

Carnival Corporation, its nine global cruise brands and members of its leadership teams earned more than 600 industry awards and recognitions in 2018, recognizing excellence in areas key to exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations, including vacation value, cruise ships, onboard entertainment, shore excursions, itineraries, nightlife and overall customer service.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 105 ships with 242,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 20 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

