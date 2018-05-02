Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America's Best Large Employers

In Forbes' fourth annual survey, Carnival Corporation was named the No. 12 employer in the travel and leisure industry and No. 374 overall among the 500 top employers with more than 5,000 employees. Additionally, Carnival Corporation was one of only two cruise-specific companies to make the list.

"As the world's leading cruise company with nine global cruise line brands, we have a deep commitment to our 120,000 employees around the world who deliver exceptional guest experiences every day," said Jerry Montgomery, chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. "Our success comes from their commitment and passion for doing everything possible to make sure our over 12 million annual guests have a great vacation and that we consistently exceed our guests' expectations. Being recognized by Forbes is a true honor for all of us at Carnival Corporation."

In collaboration with Forbes, analytics firm Statista independently surveyed more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for firms or institutions employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked to anonymously evaluate their employers on work-related topics, including willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. Company score was determined by direct employee feedback and a public perception score.

In 2017, Carnival Corporation was also ranked No. 98 on Forbes' list of America's Top Public Companies and No. 270 on the Forbes Global 2000 list of the world's biggest public companies.

Carnival Corporation was named as one of the "50 Best Companies for Diversity" in 2016 by Black Enterprise magazine for its inclusivity, including workforce education, board member diversity, senior management, employee base and procurement, and was named one of the top "100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2017" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine, ranking No. 23, the highest among firms in the travel and tourism sector and the only cruise company to make the list.

Additionally, in 2017 Carnival Corporation was recognized as a top organization supporting the advancement of women's leadership and diversity in the workplace as part of the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change (Catalyst Champion) initiative.

Carnival Corporation, its nine global cruise brands and members of its leadership teams earned more than 500 industry awards and recognitions in 2017, recognizing excellence in areas key to exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations, including vacation value, cruise ships, onboard entertainment, shore excursions, itineraries, nightlife and overall customer service.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com, www.cunard.com, and www.fathom.org.

