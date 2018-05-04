Forbes Names CNO Financial Group Among America's Best Midsize Employers 2018

CARMEL, Ind., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, a holding company for several national life and health insurers that serve middle-income Americans and retirees, was named among America's Best Employers 2018 by Forbes Magazine.

CNO Financial Group earned the accolade in the Midsize Employer category, which recognizes 500 companies throughout the nation with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. In its assessment, Forbes gathered anonymous feedback from employees who shared how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others.

"Every day, we are committed to investing in the careers and well-being of our employees," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "We are pleased that our focus on developing talent and engaging our associates is reflected as we strive toward our mission of helping middle-income Americans achieve financial security in retirement."

Forbes, in partnership with Statista.com, conducted the online survey from a sample of 30,000 American workers spanning midsize and large U.S. organizations with more than 1,000 employees. Willingness to recommend one's own employer was given the most weight in the survey. Secondarily, employees were asked to nominate organizations in other sectors/industries other than their own.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance subsidiaries – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

