SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the leading dental insurance provider serving more than 45 million members, has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes magazine and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes Names Delta Dental of California One of America's Best Employers for 2024

"This award speaks to our dedication to innovate a diverse company culture that's built on purpose-driven work, which aims to improve the lives of our more than 45 million members," said Brian Sherman, executive vice president and chief people officer at Delta Dental of California. "We prioritize putting our employees and patients at the center of everything we do, which is reflected in our strong internal culture and low employee turnover. Delta Dental offers employees a collaborative work environment with meaningful career opportunities and professional and leadership development at all levels."

America's Best Employers are determined by an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 170,000 U.S.-based employees of organizations employing at least 1,000 people across the country. The final score is determined by direct evaluations from employees and indirect public evaluations given by industry peers, friends and family members of employees.

Delta Dental's core values of Trust, Service, Excellence and Innovation are unified in a shared commitment to embrace different ideas, perspectives, and backgrounds to create a strong creative work environment that delivers better results. Delta Dental is committed to providing consistent, quality access to oral health care, improving education and driving lasting policy changes to address systemic issues.

In 2023, Delta Dental was also recognized by Forbes for Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for Diversity and named one of America's Best Midsize Employers.

Statista publishes hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

To learn more about what makes Delta Dental of California one of America's best employers and join our team, visit our career page.

About Delta Dental

Since 1955, Delta Dental has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 45 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit https://www1.deltadentalins.com/

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

