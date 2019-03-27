Forbes Names Eagle Hill Consulting to America's Best Management Consulting Firms List for Fourth Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes again has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the fourth year running. The 2019 ranking recognizes Eagle Hill as a standout consulting firm in the Internet, Media & Entertainment industry and for Operations.

"Our culture is driving Eagle Hill's success," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We are deliberate in fostering a culture that brings our team's best energy, initiative, and imagination to solve complex issues for our clients. What sets us apart is that we set the highest standard for client service while simultaneously balancing the needs of our employees. It takes commitment to maintain this culture as we continue to grow at a rapid clip, and the Forbes recognition is a proof point that we are meeting the challenge," Jezior explained.

Coupled with recognition from Vault, ALM, The Washington Post and The Washington Business Journal, inclusion on the Forbes list fortifies Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company.

To compile the list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, Forbes worked with analytics company Statista to survey 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who had worked with the consultancies over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend firms based on performance across predetermined sectors and functional areas.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Talent, Change, and Strategy & Performance. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

