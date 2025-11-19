Forbes Names FirstEnergy Among America's Most Trusted and Best Companies for 2026

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has earned national recognition from Forbes, securing spots on two respectable lists for 2026: America's Most Trusted Companies and America's Best Companies. These honors reflect FirstEnergy's ongoing commitment to operational excellence, customer service and creating a positive workplace culture.

Brian X. Tierney, President and CEO of FirstEnergy: "Recognition from Forbes highlights the importance of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our company for our employees, customers and communities we serve. We're focused on building trust through meaningful investments in reliability and by supporting initiatives that make a difference in people's daily lives. This acknowledgement of success motivates us to continue making improvements that benefit everyone who depends on FirstEnergy."

How Forbes Evaluates Top Companies

Forbes' America's Most Trusted Companies list recognizes organizations viewed as honest, reliable and ethical by the public. The rankings are based on an independent survey of U.S. residents who evaluate companies they are familiar with on qualities like transparency, ethical practices and reliability. To qualify, companies must be publicly traded in the U.S. with more than 1,000 employees. Out of 2,000 eligible businesses, the top 300 are selected based on ratings of trust from employees, customers, investors and the media. For a full list of rankings, view Forbes' America's Most Trusted Companies 2026 list.

Similarly, the America's Best Companies list highlights organizations that excel in employee satisfaction, customer experience and financial strength. Forbes, working with research partners, evaluates thousands of U.S. companies using more than 60 measures across 11 categories. From this comprehensive analysis, the top 500 are chosen, spotlighting companies that consistently deliver value and maintain a strong reputation. For a full list of rankings, view Forbes' America's Best Companies 2026 list.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Uplifting Communities

FirstEnergy's recognition by Forbes comes during a year of significant progress and investment in both its electric system and the communities it serves. In 2025 alone, the company plans to invest $5.5 million to modernize its power grid, enhancing reliability and reducing the impact of outages. These enhancements are part of Energize365, which is FirstEnergy's $28 billion investment program through 2029.

At the same time, the FirstEnergy Foundation contributed more than $5.5 million to support local programs and initiatives across the company's six-state service area, underscoring its commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving quality of life for customers and communities. Over the past two years, FirstEnergy employees have contributed more than 40,000 volunteer hours across the company's service territory, working with local organizations to help provide food, shelter and other vital support to community members most in need.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.