FORBES NAMES FOUR VEN JOHNSON LAW ATTORNEYS AS DETROIT'S TOP LAWYERS

News provided by

Ven Johnson Law

21 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

VJL Attorneys Named on the 2023 Best Personal Injury and Car Accident Lawyers Lists

DETROIT, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys at Ven Johnson Law have been recognized by Forbes as elite lawyers by being ranked on two of its prestigious annual lists. Attorneys Ven Johnson, Jeffrey Danzig and Samuel Pietsch were listed as Best Car Accident Lawyers and Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Detroit, and attorney Christopher Desmond was included on the list of Best Car Accident Lawyers in Detroit.

The selection process for Forbes considers factors such as legal experience, previous awards and honors, peer recommendations, special licenses, legal certifications, education and more. This data is collected from the State Bar Association, court records and other published sources. Only the top 10 attorneys who demonstrate outstanding legal skills, exceptional client service, and a proven record of success are chosen for this elite list.

"This honor underscores our firm's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to advocate for the rights of our clients," said attorney Ven Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law. "These recognitions fuel our fight for the rights of those wronged to get them the justice they deserve."

These accomplishments add to a significant list of awards for attorneys of Ven Johnson Law, including Ven Johnson's inclusion on the Inner Circle of Advocates earlier this year.

For more information about Ven Johnson Law, visit www.venjohnsonlaw.com.

About Ven Johnson Law, PLC
Ven Johnson has worked on some of the most notable personal injury cases in America, winning more than $500 million in jury verdicts and settlements totaling more than $1 billion. The firm's practice areas include product liability, trucking negligence, civil rights, police misconduct, premises liability, medical malpractice, and many more. For more information, visit www.venjohnsonlaw.com.

SOURCE Ven Johnson Law

