Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America's Top Financial Advisors

According to Forbes, advisors selected for the inaugural list were assessed on a variety of criteria, including years of experience, community involvement and client retention data.*

"This is a huge accomplishment," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "It takes a tremendous amount of dedication and experience to achieve this level in our industry. Gina Bolvin is committed to her role in supporting her clients' financial lives. We are proud to be an enabling partner to Ms. Bolvin Bernarduci and wish her continued success."

Ms. Bolvin is an LPL Financial advisor. LPL is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives.

"I'm enormously honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top advisors in Massachusetts," said Ms. Bolvin. "I'm forever grateful to our amazing clients and client-support team. We continually strive to deliver objective financial advice and help our clients pursue their financial objectives."

About Bolvin Wealth Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Bolvin Wealth Management Group is an independently owned financial advisory firm. Bolvin Wealth provides clients customized support in investment management and employee benefits advisory services, as well as financial, retirement and estate planning. Ms. Bolvin has been featured on CNBC'S Closing Bell, PBS Nightly Business Report, Reuters and Bloomberg Radio. For more information, please visit us at: www.bolvinwealth.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer.** We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2017

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research are separate entities.

Securities offered through LPL Financial member FINRA/SIPC.

