Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America's Best Employers

"Being an employer of choice is one of our top corporate values, and this honor from Forbes indicates we are making an impact," said Sheldon G. Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands. "It is extremely gratifying knowing our Team Members believe in our culture, and we appreciate their loyalty and dedication to our mission of being the best hospitality company in the industry."

Founded in 1989 with the purchase of the Sands Hotel, Las Vegas Sands is the world's leading global developer of integrated resorts, serving both the business and leisure tourism markets. Las Vegas Sands pioneered the convention-based integrated resort model, which combines state-of-the-art meeting and convention facilities with luxury hotel rooms and suites, gaming, expansive retail offerings, celebrity-chef restaurants, live entertainment and a wide-range of other attractions and offerings.

"We are deeply committed to providing our Team Members with a great working environment, opportunities to advance, outstanding benefits and a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Rob Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands. "Our Team Members have helped make LVS what it is today, and we will continue to invest in their success by continually striving to create an environment that both inspires and rewards excellence."

Forbes, along with Statista, a market research firm out of Hamburg, Germany, evaluated companies based on two distinct criteria: direct recommendations and indirect recommendations. Through direct recommendations, employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, analyzed on a scale of zero to 10. With indirect recommendations, participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. In addition, employees were asked 35 questions about work related topics including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. The rate of agreement and disagreement was measured on a five-point Likert scale.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts that feature luxury hotels; best-in-class gaming; retail; dining and entertainment; Meetings, Incentives, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) facilities; and many other business and leisure amenities. We pioneered the MICE-driven Integrated Resort, a unique, industry-leading and extremely successful model that serves both the business and leisure tourism markets.

Our properties include The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Sands Bethlehem in Eastern Pennsylvania, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., LVS owns a portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

LVS is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of delivering a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, driving impact through its Sands Cares corporate giving program and leading innovation with the company's award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

