Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America's Best Employers list

"The cutting edge work Leidos does in science, engineering and IT in support of our customers is only possible through our people," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "This recognition demonstrates our dedicated effort to attract a highly-skilled, talented and diverse workforce that has a passion to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees for their annual ranking of America's best employers. Statista anonymously surveyed 30,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The respondents rated, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Additionally, survey respondents nominated other organizations within their industries.

Leidos was also named to Forbes' "Best Employers for Diversity" earlier this year. More information about "Life at Leidos" and available job opportunities in science, engineering and information technology can be found at https://www.leidos.com/careers.



About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

