Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America's Best Large Employers

"It's nice to see that the steps we are taking to create an inspiring workplace are being noticed," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our vision of empowering better health with diagnostic insights is built on the diverse talents of our 45,000 employees. Together we are creating a culture which is inspiring better health outcomes."

This is the second consecutive year Quest has attained the America's Best Large Employers designation. Companies are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

