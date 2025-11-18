FORBES NAMES SANTA RITA THE BEST WINERY IN THE WORLD

The Chilean winery topped The World's 50 Best Wineries 2025, a recognition that honors its history, heritage, and commitment to preserving South America's legacy for future generations

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned magazine Forbes, one of the most influential publications in the world, has released the list of The World's 50 Best Wineries 2025 , highlighting the most outstanding wineries on the planet for their historical relevance, consistency, and innovation.

Santa Rita was named the best winery in the world, leading the list and surpassing iconic producers such as Penfolds – Magill Estate (Australia); Trapiche Winery, Zuccardi Valle de Uco, and Bodega Lagarde (Argentina); Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Château d'Esclans, and Champagne Billecart-Salmon (France); Dr. Loosen (Germany); Stag's Leap Wine Cellars (United States); and Marqués de Murrieta (Spain), among others.

The publication highlights: "Just 45 minutes from Santiago, Santa Rita Winery immerses visitors in Chilean winemaking—anchored on an 1880 estate with viticultural roots stretching back to the 17th century, when the first vines were planted for wine and brandy. Nestled in the foothills of Alto Jahuel, the property houses the legendary 120 Patriotas Cellar—where 120 soldiers from Chile's independence movement found refuge—now honored in the winery's label, 120."

It continues: "The main house, built in 1883 and now the Hotel Casa Real, sits beside a neo-Gothic chapel and a 40-hectare centenary park—offering a romantic backdrop for tastings and carriage rides. Meanwhile, declared a National Monument in 1972, the estate offers eight curated tours, historical cellars, gourmet dining at its Doña Paula Restaurant and Café La Panadería, a wine shop, and the Andean Museum—home to over 3,000 archaeological and ethnographic artifacts. Guests can also enjoy classic tastings, premium vertical flights, and pairings that celebrate the soul of the Maipo Valley."

This recognition not only establishes Santa Rita as the best winery in the world, but also reaffirms Chile's leadership in the global wine landscape, with four additional Chilean wineries featured in the ranking: Santa Carolina (#11), Viu Manent (#14), De Martino (#37), and VIK (#48), placing the country among those with the greatest representation, alongside Argentina, Spain, France, and Australia.

To create the ranking, Forbes evaluated multiple criteria: heritage and legacy; mentorship of new generations of winemakers; innovation in winemaking techniques, vineyard management, and packaging; sustainability; wine tourism experience; global brand presence; wine scores and consistency; and performance in international rankings for wine, tourism, and sustainability.

"This recognition fills us with pride and reflects the work of generations who have made Santa Rita a benchmark of wine and culture in South America. More than an award for a winery, it is a distinction that celebrates the legacy, identity, and projection of our country in the world," said Elena Carretero, Corporate Affairs, Sustainability and Tourism Director at Santa Rita. She added: "It reflects a vision that combines history, sustainability, and forward thinking, with the commitment to preserve Chile's heritage for future generations."

Founded in 1880 and declared a National Monument in 1972, Santa Rita offers a heritage-driven experience that has become one of the most comprehensive wine tourism offerings in the world, gathering in one place historic vineyards and cellars, a boutique hotel, a centenary park and neo-Gothic chapel, museum, gastronomy, themed tours, wine shop, and cultural spaces. Among its activities are the opportunity to be "winemaker for a day" or to visit the site where Carmenère was rediscovered 30 years ago. The winery is also home to Casa Real, its iconic wine, recognized by Decanter as South America's first Wine Legend.

The list published by Forbes was compiled by Virgin Wines, which also prepared a separate Quality Ranking. In this ranking, Santa Rita was placed first worldwide for the outstanding quality and craftsmanship of its wines, followed by Dr. Loosen, Zuccardi, Duckhorn Vineyards, Seppeltsfield Wines, and Bodega Garzón.

Throughout its history, Santa Rita has been repeatedly recognized among the "World's Most Admired Wine Brands" by Drinks International, named "Winery of the Year" by Wine & Spirits, and included among the "Best Vineyards to Visit in the World" by World's Best Vineyards.

